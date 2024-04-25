CT man with history of drug convictions gets 5 years in prison for crashing car full of drugs, gun

A New Haven man has been sentenced to five years in prison after he was found with a gun and multiple types of drugs when he crashed his vehicle at Yale University in 2022.

Carlyle Henry, 39, faced sentencing Wednesday in federal court in Bridgeport, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut. His prison term will be followed by two years of supervised release, a judge ordered.

According to federal officials, Henry crashed his vehicle into a retaining wall on the Yale campus shortly before midnight on Oct. 12, 2022. University police arrested him after finding a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun and a bag containing “distribution quantities” of cocaine, packaged heroin and fentanyl and counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, officials said.

Carlyle, who has been detained since the arrest, pleaded guilty during a hearing in November 2022 to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

His criminal history includes state convictions for firearms possession and narcotics distribution offenses. He was sentenced to 50 months in prison following a federal narcotics conviction in 2006.