CT man gets five years in federal prison for selling guns, fentanyl in Rhode Island

A Connecticut man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for selling guns and fentanyl in Rhode Island.

Daniel Alexander Smith, 20, of Windsor faced sentencing in federal court in Providence on Thursday where it was ordered that his prison term be followed by three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Rhode Island.

At a previous hearing, Smith admitted that he sold seven firearms and conspired with another individual to sell a total of just under 90 grams of fentanyl in the course of five separate transactions between February and May 2023, federal officials said.

According to officials, the transactions happened while Smith was under surveillance by authorities who seized both the firearms and drugs.

During the investigation, authorities seized a Century Arms AK-47 rifle, Glock 26 semi-automatic pistol, High Standard revolver, Taurus PT111 9mm handgun, FN Tactical Model 502 .22 caliber pistol, Glock 19x 9mm pistol and a High Standard M200 20 gauge shotgun.

When Smith was arrested, authorities seized a loaded Glock 22 firearm with a 22-round magazine and a switch, which could convert the weapon to fully automatic, from his vehicle.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI Rhode Island Safe Streets Task Force with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the FBI Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force.