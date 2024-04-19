CSVT UPDATE: Mill Road to reopen next week, followed by Attig Road closure

Apr. 19—SELINSGROVE — The reconstructed Mill Road in Monroe Township is scheduled to reopen late next week after more than nine months of construction on parts of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) bypass project.

Mill Road will be open between the roundabouts, weather permitting, on Friday, April 26, said Pennsylvania Department of Transportation safety press officer Kimberly Smith.

Attig Road, which is currently being used as a detour, will be closed Monday, April 29 for reconstruction of a portion of the road where the CSVT will go over Attig. The work will involve drainage, embankment and paving and take about two months to complete, Smith said.

Mill Road between Greenbrier Avenue and Penns Drive and portions of Airport and App roads were closed in early July for the construction of two roundabouts, the realignment of Airport road and construction of an embankment for the $938 Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway (CSVT) project.

The work was initially scheduled to be completed before the end of 2023, but delays were caused by utility relocations and an unstable foundation during the installation of a large pipe requiring engineering and remediation.