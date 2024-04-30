Crystal City Shops underground mall closing in Arlington

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Crystal City will see the end of an era when the remaining shops located in its underground mall close.

The below ground store space, which is part of Crystal City Shops, has been a fixture for decades. The underground area is only one component to the development, which features retail space at street level, as well. Restaruants along Crystal Drive will stay open.

A spokeswoman for JBG SMITH, which owns Crystal City Shops, provided the following statement to DC News Now:

After careful consideration, we have made the difficult, yet necessary, decision to close the retail operation of the Crystal City Underground. As the retail landscape has shifted and as National Landing has continued to evolve, it has become apparent that the Underground retail concept is no longer financially sustainable. We are working with tenants as they relocate, offering flexibility during this period of transition. As we continue to assess the long-term plan for the space, corridor access will remain open. We will continue to share updates as they become available. JBG SMITH spokeswoman

The remaining underground stores are set to close by Oct. 31.

