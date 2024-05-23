CRRUA reports decrease in discolored water calls

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Camino Real Regional Utility Authority (CRRUA), which provides water to Santa Teresa and Sunland Park, said that the number of calls it receives from customers for discolored water is down 75 percent from February to April.

Those calls include brown and yellow water, the utility said.

“We’re definitely turning the corner,” said CRRUA Executive Director Juan Carlos Crosby. “This marked decrease is an encouraging sign that our efforts to systematically assess, repair and upgrade the utility infrastructure is resulting in positive outcomes for our customers.”

The utility said Crosby initiated the monthly recording of discolored water calls in February after taking over as interim executive director in January 2024.

Month Number of calls Percent difference from April February 28 N/A March 20 28.57 percent April 7 65 percent

Causes of water discoloration include hydrant flushes, water line breaks and low water levels in water storage tanks that disturb naturally occurring sediments that accumulate over time, according to the utility.

The utility said that these latest indicators of system improvements follow CRRUA passing four arsenic water sample tests in a row and reaching 70 percent compliance in correcting deficiencies identified by the New Mexico Environment Departments in its 2023 Sanitary Survey of CRRUA.

“Since the beginning of this year the entire CRRUA team and board of directors have been working tirelessly to elevate the utility to function at an optimal level,” Crosby said. “Our objective is to continue to build upon these successes to help restore customer confidence.”

As we previously reported, CRRUA has an extensive history with water quality issues. Residents in the area have told KTSM that these issues are nothing new and they don’t trust the utility.

