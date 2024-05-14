CRRUA board votes to increase water, wastewater rates

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Water and wastewater rates are going up in Santa Teresa and Sunland Park.

The board of directors for the Camino Real Regional Utility Authority voted at its regular meeting on Monday, May 13 to raise rates. The last time the utility raised rates was in 2019, it said in a news release.

CRRUA says it is now 70 percent compliant after deficiencies were ID’d in late 2023

Monthly residential water rates will increase from $15 to $17.83 for the first 3,000 gallons. Residential wastewater rates will increase from $20.62 to $27 for the first 7,000 gallons.

Water and wastewater rates for commercial, industrial, institutional and bulk users will also increase, according to the release.

For commercial users, water rates, for instance, are increasing from $50 to $53.07 for the first 3,000 gallons and from $77.08 to $81.51 for wastewater service for the first 7,000 gallons.

The utility said in its release that the board voted in 2019 to phase in rate increases over a four-year period, but those rates were never implemented. They are calling the new rates “corrections and adjustments.”

U.S. Rep Vasquez asks for more water testing in Southern NM

The new rates approved by the board on Monday will go into effect on July 1.

The CRRUA provides water and wastewater service to Santa Teresa and Sunland Park.

In recent months, its customers have been vocal about their concerns over water quality and some say their water issues go back years.

The State of New Mexico also identified 59 deficiencies in the CRRUA water system back in December. The utility says it is now 70 percent compliant.

U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez, D-N.M., who represents Dona Ana County in Congress, recently wrote a letter to the State of New Mexico asking for more water testing for the CRRUA system.

“CRRUA’s infrastructure has a total replacement cost of $81.5 million.” CRRUA Executive Director Juan Carlos Crosby said in the news release. “The additional revenue received from the rate correction will be used to help ensure the health, safety, and welfare of customers.”

Crosby said the new rates will benefit customers by keeping arsenic levels within federal guidelines, minimizing the causes of “discolored and smelly water,” reducing waterline breaks, reducing and possibly eliminating pump failures that lead to low water levels and maintaining an uninterrupted flow of “clean, clear water.”

Crosby also said that CRRUA’s operating costs have increased with inflation and the new rates will help the utility keep up with rising costs and help them recruit “qualified” staff with better pay.

Also at Monday’s meeting, the board named Crosby as the utility’s executive director and they removed the “interim” tag from his title. He had served as interim director of CRRUA since January of this year.

Crosby will serve a three-year term, beginning on May 20, and will be paid an annual salary of $126,500, the utility said.

