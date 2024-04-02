Croydon named beauty capital of Britain

The celebrity hairstylist James Brown and the supermodel Kate Moss are both from Croydon - PA

Croydon has been named Britain’s beauty capital, with more people working in the industry from the south London town than anywhere else in the country.

One in 32 people in Croydon was found to be employed in the beauty industry, according to research by Oxford Economics.

The figure is more than four times the national average of one in every 150.

More than 6,200 people in the area work in the industry, the study found. Among them there were 695 hairdressers, 580 beauticians and 95 salon owners, with another 720 employed by Superdrug in its headquarters or the retailer’s beauty chains.

By contrast, fewer than 3,100 people were found to be employed in the sector throughout the London borough of Westminster, covering Kensington and Chelsea, Mayfair and Soho.

The borough of Croydon, which is the birthplace of the supermodel Kate Moss, has a 52 per cent non-white population compared with the national average of 18 per cent. It also has lower than average educational attainment.

The research found that the beauty industry has an equal or greater presence in areas of deprivation and areas of wealth, and suggested the industry can be a driver of social mobility.

More than 6,200 people in the Croydon area work in the industry, the study found - Andrew Holt/The Image Bank RF

Millie Kendall, the chief executive of the British Beauty Council, which commissioned the research as part of its campaign, A Beauty Industry That Looks Like You, told The Times: “It doesn’t surprise me that somewhere like Croydon comes out top. The beauty industry is uniquely inclusive and all pervasive across the UK.

“In fact, it often is more visible in areas of high unemployment and deprivation because it provides a service that enhances people’s lives and boosts their self-esteem. A lot of people might think beauty is a luxury but it is not.

“What places like Croydon show is that it is essential to everyone, no matter their background or social standing.”

James Brown, the celebrity hairstylist who is from Croydon, said: “To me Croydon sums up the opportunities offered by the beauty industry.

“What other job can a boy from an estate in Croydon [do and] end up travelling the world cutting the hair of Hollywood stars?

“I am really, really proud that I started in Croydon. There were so many salons there when I started; I worked in four of them. It gets a bad rap but I think it is amazing.”

Brown said that its proximity to central London means it can follow trends, but said it was “slightly cooler” and “more down to earth”.

He added: “Croydon gave me a great start and I always find it inspirational. It is near enough to London to keep up with the latest trends but has its own scene, which is slightly cooler, more down to earth.”

