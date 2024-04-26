Crowley school board voter’s guide: Here’s who’s on the ballot for Place 3 on May 4

Mia Hall

Age: 46

Campaign website: drmiahall.com

Occupation: Public School Executive

Education: Doctor of Education, Master of Education, Bachelor of Arts - Government

Have you run for elected office before?: Yes. Crowley ISD Board Trustee (2008, 2015, 2018, 2021, 2024) & Tarrant Co. Commissioner (2024)

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: United Way of Tarrant County Board of Directors (3 Yrs)Executive Board = 2 YrsCommunity Investment Cabinet Chair (2 Yrs)Junior League of Fort Worth (9 yrs)Volunteer of the Year (2023)Done-In-A-Day Co-Chair Provisional Philanthropy Chair Member Monthly Co-Chair Nominating CommitteeGirls Inc. of Tarrant County Board of Directors (7 Yrs)President (2 Yrs)Texas Education Agency – Title I Committee of Practitioners (2 yrs)City of Fort Worth Zoning Commissioner, District 6 (2 yrs)

Who are your top three campaign contributors?: Glenn Lewis, Eboney McCain, Michael Freeman

What are the 3 biggest issues in this race?: Student achievement and experience: I am committed to providing excellence in education for all students. That means providing a safe, positive, and inclusive educational atmosphere in which all students can learn and thrive. Financial Stewardship: I am committed to maintaining a strong fund balance. Despite economic challenges, the Board lowered the tax rate and improved student achievement by prioritizing programs and resources and offering competitive employee pay. If re-elected, I will continue sourcing and allocating resources in the best interest of students while balancing taxpayers’ and stakeholders’ interests. Community Engagement: I am committed to being transparent and accessible to the CISD community. It is my responsibility to bring forth the questions, concerns, and interests of CISD constituents and stakeholders. If re-elected, I will continue to engage local businesses, the faith-based community, non-profit sector, and local officials to form alliances to enhance CISD.

Melondy Doddy-Munoz

Age: 33

Campaign website: https://www.drmelondydoddymunoz.com/

Occupation: Consultant

Education: B.S. - Texas Wesleyan University | M.Ed - Angelo State University | Ph.D. - Texas Christian University

Have you run for elected office before?: No

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: Board member for Lenora Rolla Heritage Center Museum & Tarrant County Black Historical and Genealogical Society, BRIDGE Fort Worth, Fort Worth AbroadExecutive board member for the Health Equity Research Alliance (HERA) NIH Compass Grant,Serves on the City of Fort Worth Active Transportation Plan Committee, City of Fort Worth Board of Adjustment Residential, Tarrant County Child Welfare BoardVolunteer for Survive and Thrive Education and Cuidado Casero Foundation

Who are your top three campaign contributors?: Jared Williams, Marie Holliday, Anthony Johnson

What are the 3 biggest issues in this race?: Empowering Parents and Students: I am dedicated to empowering parents and students to achieve academic success by creating a nurturing and enriching environment. My goal is to support every student’s journey, ensuring they receive tailored educational opportunities that promote both academic and personal growth.

Supporting Teachers and Schools: I stand for strengthening our schools by ensuring they have the necessary resources to excel. By supporting our teachers with the tools and support they need, we can enhance the quality of education and foster a more effective learning atmosphere for our children.

Committing to Transparency and Good Governance: I pledge to uphold transparency and implement good governance practices within our school district. Ensuring accountability and clear communication will be my priority, to build trust and engage our community in meaningful ways.