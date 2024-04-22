Crouch stresses experience for governor

Apr. 22—ELWOOD — Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch made her pitch to local officials why she should be the state's next governor.

Crouch is one of five Republicans seeking the party's nomination for governor in the May 7 primary election. Incumbent Republican Eric Holcomb is not eligible to run for a third term.

The other candidates are Sen. Mike Braun, Brad Chambers, Eric Doden, former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill and Jamie Reitenour.

Crouch met with local elected and appointed officials Friday at the Elwood Public Library.

She previously was auditor in Vanderburgh County for two terms, commissioner, served in the Indiana House, was appointed State Auditor and elected Lt. Governor in 2016 as Holcomb's running mate.

"I'm prepared to run for governor," Crouch said. "There is no other candidate that understands government better than I do."

Crouch said if elected as governor, she would be the first woman to hold the office, and said she didn't need any on-the-job training.

Her campaign has been centered around phasing out the state's economic tax, a position her opponents have said is not obtainable.

"People are having to make hard decisions on how to spend their money," Crouch said. "The average Hoosier earns $58,000 and would get back $2,000 if the income tax is eliminated."

She said the state has never had a candidate running for governor with her experience and commitment.

Crouch said if elected the elimination of the state income tax would be combined with the elimination of wasteful spending.

"I would do an audit of state agencies to make sure they're operating efficiently," she said.

If elected to the state's highest office, she wants to help local units of government address problems.

"We have to do a better job of helping people in the areas of public safety and health care," she said. "I want to strengthen our families and communities."

Crouch said she would work with members of the Indiana General Assembly to deal with the state's gasoline and property taxes.

