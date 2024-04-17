Crockett PD: 8 pounds of cocaine found in car speaker box during traffic stop

CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – The Crockett Texas Police Department found suspected drugs in aftermarket speakers during a traffic stop on Tuesday, resulting in the arrest of two East Texans.

According to the Crockett Police Department, on Tuesday at 7:55 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on a Kia for a traffic violation on SL 304 near South 4th Street. Officials said that during the traffic stop, officers “developed probable cause to search the vehicle.”

Officials said that the vehicle was occupied by Erik Galvan, 30 of Jacksonville, and Emilio Osorio, 31 of Tyler.

Crockett PD said that during the search they found aftermarket speaker boxes in the trunk, inside of the speaker box they located three “bricks of suspected cocaine” wrapped in electrical tape that weighed over eight pounds.

Photo of the suspected cocaine, courtesy of Crockett Police Department

According to a statement, after the officers discovered the bricks, Galvan allegedly fled on foot, but was “quickly caught, tackled and taken into custody by of the officers.”

Crockett PD said that Galvan and Osorio have been booked into the Houston County Jail.

Mugshot of Erik Galvan, courtesy of the Crockett Police Department

Mugshot of Emilio Osorio, courtesy of the Crockett Police Department

Galvan was charged with possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest or detention, and resisting arrest, search or transport.

Osorio was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

