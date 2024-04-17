Critics fire back on city taking lead on Royals, Chiefs talks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tensions are rising once again. This time one day after Kansas City Manager Brian Platt weighed in on the future downtown Royals stadium.

“Brian Platt said on the radio that his biggest claim to fame is running out recycle bins well that’s great, he needs to focus more on that as well as streets and roads and sidewalks. He needs to focus on basic city services and stay out of the county’s purview,” Tim Smith, the campaign manager for Committee Against New Royals Stadium Taxes said.

These remarks from the city manager come two weeks after voters soundly rejected an extension of the 3/8 cents sales tax which would have paved the way for a downtown ballpark.

Platt, clear that a new royals downtown stadium would best fit in the east crossroads and that the road to making that a reality may be going around voters.

“Can’t say at this point if there is going to be a vote at all and if there was going to be a vote when it would be. The focus right now is to make sure that we have the right plan and that the right people are engaged,” Platt said.

“I think it’s unfortunate that we are getting comments about the future of sports stadiums in Kansas City, from unelected city officials rather than Mayor Quinton Lucas,” Smith said.

The city manager then indicated that city leaders are already in talks with both teams saying they will step up to lead the process, instead of the county.

“We were largely on the sidelines, on the city side of this and we are going to take a much more active and proactive role in making sure whatever comes next that we are a big part of it,” Platt said.

In a statement to FOX4 County Executive Frank White said:

“We have and always will welcome and appreciate the city’s participation and contributions. While the Mayor’s plan for placing a stadium in the crossroads was overwhelmingly rejected by voters on April 2nd, we remain open to his, and the city’s, input, and ideas as we move forward.”

“We remain hopeful that the city will release the terms of the agreement that the Mayor and the Royals reached prior to the failed election and would ask that they also make public any future agreements so the public can compare and contrast the city’s offers to the team.”

“However, the idea of going around the voters is concerning, and we hope the city provides more details on what that means and how it would impact essential assets such as our public schools, libraries, and community mental health providers.”

FOX4 reached out to the city manager, to inquire about his comments. His spokesperson said all questions related to Royals are going through the mayor’s office despite his comments just one day ago.

FOX4 then reached out to the mayor’s office and at this time we have not heard back.

