Critically injured victim in northwest Fort Worth shooting has died: medical examiner

A second victim of Tuesday’s northwest Fort Worth shooting has died, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Martin Hernandez Jr., 26, died Thursday night at John Peter Smith Hospital from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner’s website. His death was ruled a homicide.

Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Irion Avenue on Tuesday evening regarding the shooting. They found two people with gunshot wounds, according to police.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities haven’t publicly identified the first victim.

Hernandez was taken to JPS in critical condition. The motive and circumstances leading up to the shooting are still unclear, a police spokesperson said Wednesday.

Alfredo Martinez, 43, was arrested and faces a murder charge, according to court records. He’s being held in the Tarrant County Jail on $250,000 bond.

