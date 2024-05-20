Crisis training scheduled in Abilene Tuesday

ABILENE, Kan. (KSNW) — Emergency personnel in Abilene will be conducting crisis training Tuesday morning.

The Abilene Police Department, Fire Department and EMS will be conducting a crisis training drill from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The drill will be held at Abilene Middle School.

Abilene residents will see many police cars, fire trucks, and ambulances in the middle school and high school areas during the drill.

The goal of the drill is to provide Abilene first responders with the opportunity to learn how to work together to respond to real-life crises.

