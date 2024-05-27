Criminal complaint: Suspect walks away from officers after seeing High Noon fire footage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is searching for a suspect they believe set fire to an Old Town restaurant last week.

According to Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR), firefighters arrived at the High Noon Restaurant and Saloon just before 7 Tuesday morning. The fire was quickly put out, but officials said the building suffered more than $20,000 in damage.

When reviewing surveillance footage, police claimed they saw Stevie Maestas set the fire. On Friday, AFR investigators and APD officers made contact with Maestas, showing him video of the incident. According to the criminal complaint, Maestas walked away after being told he was not under arrest.

Court records show Maestas had an active arrest warrant for a case last year where he was accused of damaging a car with a rock. He is now facing a second-degree felony arson charge.

