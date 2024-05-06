Crime of Week: Man stabbed, killed during argument on bus

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police and Crime Stoppers of El Paso are asking for the public’s help in finding the man responsible for a deadly stabbing on a Sun Metro bus last week.

This is this week’s featured “Crime of the Week” as publicized through Crime Stoppers.

Man stabbed, killed after altercation on bus

On about 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, two men became involved in an argument on a Sun Metro bus along the 1600 block of Texas Avenue.

The confrontation between the two men began after the unidentified suspect was arguing with a woman.

The 43-year-old male victim tried to intervene which resulted in a fight between the two men. The suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.

The suspect left the bus at 1630 Texas Ave. in front of American Fabric, Crime Stoppers said.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the man responsible for this deadly stabbing should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.cselpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

