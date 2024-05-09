Crime Stoppers: Two wanted on felony warrants

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week on Crime Stoppers, law enforcement needs your help locating two men with felony warrants.

If you have information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP. You can remain anonymous.

Those who contact Crime Stoppers with information can get up to a $1,000 award.

Robert Jerell Lawson

Robert Jerell Lawson. Courtesy Photo Michigan Department of Corrections. (WLNS)

Robert Jerell Lawson, 41, is wanted by the Michigan State Police on a warrant for cocaine possession. He is described as 6 foot 3 inches tall, 250 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Christy Ann Pollo

Christy Ann Pollo. Courtesy Michigan Secretary of State. (WLNS)

Christy Ann Pollo, 33, is also being sought by the Michigan State Police. She has a warrant for dangerous drugs. She’s described as 5 foot 5 inches tall and 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

(WLNS)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.