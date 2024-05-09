Crime Stoppers: Two wanted on felony warrants
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week on Crime Stoppers, law enforcement needs your help locating two men with felony warrants.
If you have information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at (517) 483-STOP. You can remain anonymous.
Those who contact Crime Stoppers with information can get up to a $1,000 award.
Robert Jerell Lawson
Robert Jerell Lawson, 41, is wanted by the Michigan State Police on a warrant for cocaine possession. He is described as 6 foot 3 inches tall, 250 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Christy Ann Pollo
Christy Ann Pollo, 33, is also being sought by the Michigan State Police. She has a warrant for dangerous drugs. She’s described as 5 foot 5 inches tall and 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
