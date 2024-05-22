Crime Reports: Suspect accused of hitting, punching, biting victims in Abilene
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.
Incidents
3400 block of Ambler Avenue – Criminal Trespass
A victim reported a known suspect was caught on video trespassing.
900 block of Arnold Boulevard – Criminal Mischief
A report for criminal mischief was taken after tires were damaged.
600 block of S Leggett Drive – Burglary
Tools worth $432 were reported stolen in Abilene.
400 block of N Willis Street – Assault
Police responded to a disturbance where a known suspect is accused of assaulting four separate victims with his open and closed hands, and also biting them.
1700 block of Butternut Street – Theft of Property
A victim reported property was stolen, including a wallet, sunglasses, medication, drivers license and more.
1200 block of Houston Street – Assault Family Violence
A victim reported her live-in boyfriend impeded her breath.
200 block of Bois D Arc Street – Criminal Mischief
A victim reported a suspect shattered a window at his business.
Arrests
Jimmy Reyna – Possession of Controlled Substance
Fabian Ledesma – Assault
Owen Stenson – Public Intoxication
Mason Mires – Warrant, Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information
Lupe Morales – Possession of Controlled Substance, Warrant
Douglas Moates – Driving While Intoxicated
Brandon Gonzales – Public Intoxication
Blake Brewer – Public Intoxication, Resist Arrest Search or Transport
