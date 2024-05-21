Crime Blotter: May 21, 2024

May 20—FELONY ARRESTS

April Gorham of the 1500 block of Third Avenue in Olivehurst was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff's Office at 12:19 a.m. on Thursday under suspicion of assault with a firearm. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.

Alexis Madrigal, 33, of Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:40 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of battery. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Julianna Gomez-Vega, 23, of the 1200 block of Melton Drive in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of inflicting corporal injury to spouse or partner and assault with a deadly weapon. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Brandon Reyes, 24, of the 2300 block of Elm Street in Live Oak was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 11:35 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of statutory rape. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Jatinder Singh, 31, of Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:56 p.m. on Saturday under suspicion of child molestation. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Arthur Gomez, 49, of the 700 block of Orange Street in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:56 p.m. on Sunday under suspicion of battery. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

DUI ARRESTS

Rafael Ceja, 27, of the 9700 block of Center Street in Live Oak was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 10 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

Gabriel Escorcia-Pelcastre, 24, of the 900 block of Shasta Street in Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 6 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.