Crews pull car out of Burlington County pond; here is what we know

MOUNT LAUREL - A motorist ended up in a retention pond Sunday after trying to avoid a deer.

Emergency crews on Sunday were called to Union Mill and Hartford roads for a report of a car submerged in water.

A pond near there is popular with area residents. Pictures of the submerged car quickly made their way to social media.

Crews get the car out of the pond and back on land

Mount Laurel police said the driver was trying to avoid a deer that ran out into the road and ended up driving into the water.

Recent rains had flooded the pond, pushing the water’s edge further up the banks and the car was likely carried further into the pond after it hit the water. Mount Laurel Fire Department was called out to to help get the car out.

Residents watch as crews using a power winch to pull the car out of the pond

Residents watched on as crews worked to get the car out of the pond.

