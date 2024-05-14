Crews Use Explosives to Blast Baltimore Bridge Wreckage From Cargo Ship

A salvage crew detonated a cluster of tiny explosives on Monday to demolish the largest remaining section of the Francis Scott Key Bridge that collapsed across the bow of the Dali after the container ship slammed into it earlier this year.

The controlled detonations to remove a four-ton chunk of the bridge comes almost seven weeks after the disaster, which killed six construction workers and briefly cut off access in the Port of Baltimore. Images showed orange flashes and plumes of black smoke as the section crashed into the water, sending water splashing back onto the boat.

In a statement, Mayor Brandon Scott hailed the Key Bridge Response Unified Command team “for a flawless, safe execution of these precision cuts and for the care you’ve shown our city during this process.”

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Col. Estee Pinchasin told reporters that authorities are “very pleased” with the operation and that a “tremendous amount of steel” had been removed, but that further surveys will be conducted to confirm that the cargo ship has not sustained any further damage, according to CNN.

The explosions were initially supposed to occur over the weekend, only for officials to announce that the demolition would be postponed over expected inclement weather.

The ship is not completely free yet. Officials say next steps will include investigating the last trusses remaining on the Dali’s bow, as well as ensuring wreckage underwater will not prevent issues refloating and moving the vessel.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said at a news conference on Monday that he was expecting a channel for ships to pass through, measuring 50 feet deep and 700 feet wide, would be ready at the end of the month. Temporary channels have already allowed some ships to resume operations.

“We’re now very close to fully clearing the channel and we are already getting large ships in and out of the port of Baltimore and over the next week, we are expecting about 30 vessels and barges at the port’s public and private terminals,” Moore added.

US Coast Guard Rear Adm Shannon Gilreath said that they are hoping the Dali will be moved within the next two days.

Significant milestone achieved tonight with controlled explosives successfully detonated helping to break apart the bridge and start to free the Dali vessel.



Incredible work by the entire Unified Command. @USACEBaltimore @USCG pic.twitter.com/vkNZf039cz — Port of Baltimore (@portofbalt) May 13, 2024

Last week, Maryland State police recovered the remains of the sixth and final victim, identified as José Mynor López, 37. Lopez and five other members of his crew were working on the bridge at the time of the collision and were killed in the collapse.

“Today and every day, we continue to think about and pray for the six victims of the Key bridge collapse, and also their families,” Moore said.

“Finding these six victims was not guaranteed. When you’re dealing with so much wreckage, even a small lapse in communication can cause failure, but this team held firm,” he added.

