Crash on US-58 West in Halifax County cleared

UPDATE: 11:40 A.M. HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — VDOT says the earlier reported crash on US-58 West, near Henderson Road, is now cleared.

All lanes are currently open.

—

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation says drivers can expect delays on US-58 West, Philpott Road, after a crash on Friday morning.

The department says the crash is near Henderson Road. As a result, the west right lane and right shoulder are blocked off.

WFXR News will continue to monitor traffic and update this story as more information is released.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.