Crash in front of North Myrtle Beach High School causing traffic delays. Power lines down

Traffic has been delayed along Sea Mountain Highway in front of North Myrtle Beach High School after an accident Tuesday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A vehicle crashed into a power pole at Sawtell Road, causing the lines to be down and block the roadway, a post on X, formerly Twitter, said.

The SCHP said drivers should expect delays.

Traffic Alert



There is a vehicle vs power pole collision on Sea Mountain Hwy at Sawtell Road in front of North Myrtle Beach High School. Power Lines are currently down. Expect delays. @SCHP_Troop5 @SCDPS_PIO pic.twitter.com/6w8o6M1OK2 — Trooper William Bennett (@SCHP_Troop1) May 14, 2024

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the accident. Additional details were unavailable.

