Crash in front of North Myrtle Beach High School causing traffic delays. Power lines down

Terri Richardson
·1 min read

Traffic has been delayed along Sea Mountain Highway in front of North Myrtle Beach High School after an accident Tuesday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A vehicle crashed into a power pole at Sawtell Road, causing the lines to be down and block the roadway, a post on X, formerly Twitter, said.

The SCHP said drivers should expect delays.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the accident. Additional details were unavailable.

