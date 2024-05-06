Police: Crash in Northeast El Paso injures 6

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A military bus and a van were involved in a collision with serious injuries in Northeast El Paso on Sunday evening, May 5, police said.

Police said they responded at about 6:30 p.m. to Gateway South and Stateline about the crash.

TxDOT had previously reported that all lanes of traffic at U.S. 54 North at Stateline are closed because of a collision.

Police said that six patients are being reported but the information is preliminary. Special Traffic Investigations are on the scene looking into the crash.

TxDOT said all traffic northbound must turn right at Stan Roberts. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Clearing time is until further notice, TxDOT said. Backup is minor.

This is a developing story and we will update once we learn more.

