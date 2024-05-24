Crash causes backups on I-25 as Memorial Day traffic begins

DENVER (KDVR) — A crash on Interstate 25 Friday afternoon was causing backups as many Coloradans hit the road early for Memorial Day weekend.

Colorado State Patrol told FOX31 that a two-vehicle crash that happened around 12:40 p.m. was blocking three lanes of traffic on northbound I-25 near 84th Avenue.

One vehicle was on its roof after the crash, but luckily CSP said there were no injuries reported.

As of 1:30 p.m., the two left lanes were closed between U.S. Highway 36 and 84th Avenue, causing backups that could be seen on Colorado Department of Transportation cameras. All lanes have since been reopened and traffic is moving in the area.

A crash on Interstate 25 Friday afternoon was causing backups as many Coloradans hit the road early for Memorial Day weekend. (Colorado Department of Transportation)

Google reported a 17-minute delay in the area at 1:33 p.m. CDOT was on the scene to control traffic.

Expect increased traffic through the weekend

AAA estimates that 43.8 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from home between Thursday and Monday, with most travelers opting to drive.

AAA said the peak Memorial Day congestion is expected on I-25 on Sunday at about 4:15 p.m. The increased traffic is expected to make the commute from Fort Collins to Denver 56% longer than usual, according to AAA.

