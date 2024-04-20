Crash in Amador County kills one, injures three more, CHP says

(FOX40.COM) — A multi-vehicle crash in Amador County has left one person dead and three others injured, according to California Highway Patrol.

Amador Fire said the crash was called in around 6 p.m. on Friday and occurred on Highway 88 and Silver Drive in Pioneer, about 30 miles northeast of San Andreas.

‘Major’ crash blocks Northern California highway, CHP says

The fire agency added that one of the injured individuals was taken to the hospital by air ambulance while the other two were taken by ground.

Around 7 p.m., CHP Amador said on Facebook that Highway 88 was closed in both directions and vehicles were being diverted onto a nearby roadway; however, Amador Fire said around 8 p.m. that the highway was opened to one-way traffic.

It is currently unclear what led to the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.