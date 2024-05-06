Cranston police dog Zeus to be honored with procession, final salute this afternoon

CRANSTON – A police dog that died Saturday will be honored with a procession this afternoon before he's laid to rest.

K-9 Zeus will be brought to the Cranston Police Headquarters, 5 Garfield Ave., one final time, where police officers and civilian personnel will line the curb as a dispatcher makes Zeus's final radio call.

After that, Zeus will be brought to Final Gift Pet Memorial Center, 2 Daniels Way, for a walk-through and final salute, the Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Officer Shane O'Donnell acts as a perpetrator getting detained by Cranston K-9 Zeus during an introduction of department police dogs in 2016.

The procession will start at 1:30 p.m. from the from the Greenwich Valley Veterinary Clinic, 725 Quaker Lane, West Warwick. It should arrive at Cranston Police Headquarters at about 1:45 p.m.

The motorcade will include Cranston police K-9 units along with K-9 units from other police departments. The public is encouraged to line the route or join the department in front of police headquarters, the police said.

What happened to Cranston K-9 Zeus

The police announced Zeus's death Saturday in a Facebook post.

"It is with great sorrow we must inform you of the passing of K-9 Zeus this afternoon after he experienced a sudden illness," the police said. "He was nine years old. K-9 Zeus, with his handler Sergeant Gregg Bruno, served our department with great distinction, dedication, and honor."

"He left a lasting impact on so many over the years and was responsible for the seizure of narcotics, firearms, and US currency. K-9 Zeus also successfully tracked both criminals and missing persons," the police said. "He was the star of many community demonstrations. He will be greatly missed!"

"While Zeus has crossed the rainbow bridge, he will never be forgotten. Rest in Peace Zeus!, " the police said. "Please keep Sergeant Bruno is your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

The procession route for Zeus

Here's the procession route:

Exiting Greenwich Valley, South on Route 2, left on Division Street to Route 4 North, to Route 95 North. 95 North to Route 10 North Exit. Exit onto Niantic Ave. Left onto Cranston Street, left onto Garfield Ave, the procession will be occupying the first lane closest to curb.

Leaving police headquarters at 2 p.m., travel along Garfield Avenue to Carolina, left on Cranston Street, right onto Phenix Avenue, right onto Scituate Avenue right onto Comstock Parkway, left onto Western Industrial to left onto Daniels Way.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Cranston police dog Zeus to be honored with funeral procession