CPD searching for 70-year-old man missing for nearly 4 months

CHICAGO — Police in Chicago are asking for help in the search for a 70-year-old man who has been missing for nearly four months.

70-year-old William Burton has been missing since Wednesday, Dec. 27, and Chicago police say he may be in need of medical attention.

According to officers, Burton was last seen in Rogers Park, on the city’s Far North Side. The missing man is also known to frequent a CTA station in the 7500 block of North Paulina Street, as well as the Evanston area.

Authorities say Burton, who stands 5-foot-10 and weighs around 150 pounds, has grey hair and brown eyes.

In a photograph provided by Chicago police, Burton is seen with a short beard and an earring, however, it is unclear if he had either at the time of his disappearance.

Officers did not provide details on what type of clothing the missing man was last seen wearing.

Chicago police notified the public about Burton’s disappearance in a news release on Friday.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 70-year-old William Burton is asked to contact the CPD Area 1 SVU at 312-747-8380 or dial 911.

Those with information that could help authorities in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.

