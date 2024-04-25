How We’re Covering the 2024 Election

Mission:

Capital B’s journalism is rooted in people. This means that we center our election coverage around how political issues and policy decisions affect Black people in America. Too often, mainstream newsrooms gloss over or ignore what issues matter to Black communities, where there’s often the most to lose or gain when it comes to ensuring a well-functioning democracy. We aim to correct these oversights and omissions. During this crucial election year, Capital B is serving audiences with a three-part approach:

The Stakes: Explanatory reporting that contextualizes what’s at stake for Black communities in the coming elections

Service: Journalism that guides our audience through the political process and provides clear, trustworthy reporting that serves as an antidote to misinformation and as an aid in making informed voting decisions

Power: Distinctive stories and live journalism highlighting the areas of the country where Black people have the power to shift the future of the country, where Black political power has been or is being eroded, and where Black leadership is at a crossroads.

Capital B’s stories are informed by reporting that values the perspectives of a wide range of Black people, from everyday residents in urban areas to retirees in rural communities to organizers and academics. For Black people across the country, the legal battles playing out over voting maps and the fundamental right to vote affect the future outcomes of a range of issues, including access to health care, equitable housing, criminal justice reform, and jobs. Our editorial team is working to produce robust coverage that not only breaks down complicated concepts through explainers, features, in-person events, and more, but documents the lives of Black people during this critical time.

FAQ

What does democracy mean to you?

We take democracy to mean multiracial democracy. Historians and political scientists argue that the U.S. didn’t truly secure a multiracial democracy until the passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, which allowed Black Americans to vote free of racial discrimination. Historically, the Black press has connected Black Americans to information within their own communities while also providing “history’s first draft of life in America for the Black community.”

The 21st century has come with a different set of challenges, as our country’s multiracial democracy has faced a fresh assault from a segment of our political leadership in recent years. Many gains, from affirmative action programs to Black studies, are being taken away across the country. We’re seeing a renewed struggle over race, power, and whose voices are heard and whose are silenced.

What kinds of democracy, politics, and government issues do you cover?

Our focus areas include voting rights (both restrictive voting legislation and voting maps that dilute Black votes), misinformation/disinformation that disproportionately affects or targets Black communities, and interrogations of Black leadership. We also have a newsletter, Everything’s Political, that allows us to connect the dots, showing how issues such as culture and health are politics issues, too.

As a small nonprofit newsroom with one national politics reporter, we often choose context or speed. As a result, our team thinks strategically about where to direct our resources and what we can uniquely offer in a crowded political media landscape.

What shouldn’t we expect from your coverage?

There’s no coverage here that will read like a sporting event — no “horse race” political journalism that doesn’t explain the impact of policies. Sure, we’re monitoring what happens in Congress and statehouses. But we rarely do breaking news. Yet, we’ll take a step back and explain what a controversial piece of legislation signals and what it could mean for you. We won’t write a story about the latest polling on who’s expected to win the presidential election, but behind the scenes we’ll interrogate those polls and we may even reach out to you to figure out the reason (or debunk conclusions based on data crunching and predictions).

We’re listening, and we know many of you are already exhausted by the upcoming presidential election, but our hope is to keep you engaged. In fact, we’re going on tour with a cross-country, live conversation series in key battleground states to provide Black voters the info they need in the lead up to this year’s election. Check out the tour stops here.

Whose stories do you want to tell?

We strive to report stories that reflect the diversity and richness of Black communities, from rural voters in Alabama to young professionals in Chicago and retirees in Atlanta. We all know that Black people aren’t a monolith, but that complexity is not reflected enough in mainstream coverage. We try to show that through our stories, which do everything from interrogating elements of Black conservatism (we don’t only cover Democratic leadership) to elevating the unique and doubly overlooked issues facing Black queer communities. As a newsroom, we talk obsessively about how we can bring our own lived experiences to the journalism we do, and we challenge one another to consider the issues with nuance and an open mind.

What are your guiding principles?

Our North Star is the truth — the rigorous pursuit of it. We don’t do opinion pieces. History and our own experiences prove that racist policies, a lack of diverse representation, and a slew of disparities harm Black people. We are an anti-racism and pro-democracy newsroom, and our reporting interrogates how policies impact Black communities. Much of our coverage examines Democratic policies and leaders, but that’s because Black voters overwhelmingly vote Democratic. We also look at why third parties may be appealing and what history tells us about how they can affect Black voter support in elections. Additionally, we explain what legislation could potentially impede or foster progress. We want to equip you with the knowledge to make informed decisions when you cast your ballot. Mainstream outlets often cover Black communities at a distance and only scratch the surface. We’re chronicling how democracy is playing out, and how different demographics within Black communities are exercising their rights in different ways.

Who’s on the team?

Dalila-Johari Paul, Capital B’s national editor. The New York City native is based in Atlanta and leads the national newsroom. From the attacks on DEI to the history of explicit government policies negatively impacting Black people, the veteran editor is dedicated to figuring out how to inspire readers to become more engaged in this year’s most critical issues.

Brandon Tensley, Capital B’s national politics reporter. The South Carolina native turned Washington, D.C., resident has a huge task: How best to cover this year’s presidential election and events at the state level. There’s an explosive growth of extremism endangering Black Americans. He’s traveling across the country to find out what matters most to Black voters and tell their stories. From restrictions on classroom instruction to bills limiting voting rights to an all-out assault on democracy, he wants to bring distinct coverage to our audiences.

Aallyah Wright, Capital B’s rural issues reporter. The Clarksdale, Mississippi, native can’t help but to bring her own experiences to her approach to connecting with rural communities. From eminent domain in the deep South to the digital divide to rural residents and some of their leaders fighting for a seat at the table, Wright plans to ensure the voices of rural voters — and the issues they care about — are front and center ahead of the upcoming election.

Margo Snipe, Capital B’s national health reporter. The Florida-based former collegiate athlete and current volleyball coach is passionate about all things mental health and wellness, but in the two years since Roe v. Wade was overturned, she’s laser-focused on reproductive rights and what’s really at stake for Black families this election cycle.

Adam Mahoney, Capital B’s national climate and environment reporter. Originally from Wilmington, a neighborhood in Los Angeles, Adam brings his love of community to his work. Based in New Orleans, he covers everything from extreme weather to climate change’s impact on reverse migration and how natural disasters create voting crises.

Christina Carrega, Capital B’s national criminal justice reporter. The first-generation-born American was raised in Brooklyn, New York, and has covered the criminal legal system for over 15 years. She brings not only empathy to her work, but with the election season kicking into high gear, she’s keeping an eye on local district attorney races in communities where she has connected with voices of injustice.

The post How We’re Covering the 2024 Election appeared first on Capital B News.