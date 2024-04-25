Cover those outside plants as freeze advisory issued for Delaware through Friday morning

It may be spring time, but winter-like weather will make an appearance Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a freeze advisory for the First State starting early Friday morning.

Here's the weather forecast for Friday:

Freeze advisory for Delaware

A freeze advisory will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday with the temperature to drop to as low as 34 in Delaware, northern Maryland, South Jersey and southeastern Pennsylvania, according to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey.

The frost could kill sensitive outdoor plants if left uncovered, the NWS warned.

Air quality: 'Delaware still has work to do': 2024 air quality report highlights air pollution concerns

What is the weather for Friday?

Following the likely frost, here's Delaware's weather outlook for Friday:

Kent and Sussex County

The forecast calls for mostly sun and a high near 58 degrees with an easterly wind of 5 to 15 mph. It will be mostly clear at night with a low around 42 degrees and a southeast wind between 5 to 10 mph.

Newark County

It will be sunny with a high near 61 degrees and a northeast wind between 5 to 10 mph and turning southeast in the afternoon. By night, it will be partly cloudy with a low around 40 degrees and a southerly wind around 5 mph.

What's the weather for the weekend?

Comfortable weather will stick around for the weekend with partly sunny skies and a high near 61 for Saturday and mostly sunny skies and a high near 77 for Sunday.

By Monday, temperatures will likely reach into the 80s with a high of 83 degrees likely for Delaware.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: What is the weather? Freeze advisory issued for Delaware on Friday