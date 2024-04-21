Cover or bring in those tender plants: Frost again likely overnight

April Helms, Akron Beacon Journal
·1 min read
Frost is possible overnight in northern Ohio.
Frost is possible overnight in northern Ohio.

Frost is again expected to nip through large parts of northern Ohio overnight, potentially harming sensitive plants that are outside.

According to the National Weather Service, most of northern Ohio is under a frost advisory, and temperatures are expected to dip down to about 34 degrees or lower. The frost advisory is in effect April 22 between 2 and 8 a.m.

Tomorrow's high temperatures are expected to be 59 degrees and mostly sunny, according to the National Weather Service. Tuesday is expected to be about 62 degrees, with an increasing chance of showers through the day.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Most of northern Ohio under a frost advisory for early Monday morning