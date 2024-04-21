Cover or bring in those tender plants: Frost again likely overnight

Frost is again expected to nip through large parts of northern Ohio overnight, potentially harming sensitive plants that are outside.

According to the National Weather Service, most of northern Ohio is under a frost advisory, and temperatures are expected to dip down to about 34 degrees or lower. The frost advisory is in effect April 22 between 2 and 8 a.m.

Chilly temperatures continue tonight as clouds gradually clear out this evening. A frost advisory has been issued for most of the area as clear skies and near calm winds result in favorable conditions for cooler temperatures and frost conditions. #ohwx #pawx pic.twitter.com/N1RgY4w5Wo — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) April 21, 2024

Tomorrow's high temperatures are expected to be 59 degrees and mostly sunny, according to the National Weather Service. Tuesday is expected to be about 62 degrees, with an increasing chance of showers through the day.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Most of northern Ohio under a frost advisory for early Monday morning