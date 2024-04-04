Court records detail what investigators believe led to March 5 homicide near Yelm

A 37-year-old Thurston County man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with a March 5 fatal shooting near Yelm.

Jeffrey Paul Anderson attended his preliminary appearance in Thurston County Superior Court last week. During the hearing, Judge Sharonda Amamilo ordered he be held without bail until further order.

Thurston County Sheriff’s detectives arrested Anderson in the early hours of March 28 after a three-week investigation into the death Trever Miller, a 31-year-old man who was shot multiple times the evening of March 5. Deputies found Miller at a trailer on the 11600 block of Morris Road Southeast, south of Prairie Elementary School.

First responders tried to help Miller, but he died at the scene. Nearby residents reportedly heard shots and saw a vehicle leave the scene, The Olympian previously reported.

Prosecutors asked the court to deny bail for Anderson, arguing the facts of the case and Anderson’s record demonstrated a “clear threat to the safety of the community” and the “likelihood of future violence.”

The motion alleges Anderson shot Miller four times at his residence while Miller’s 10-year-old child was on the property. The shooting allegedly occurred after Anderson attempted to rob Miller at gunpoint.

Anderson was in community custody supervision with the Washington State Department of Corrections at the time, per court records.

The motion indicates Anderson’s criminal history includes 14 adult felony convictions and 15 adult gross misdemeanor convictions dating back to 2005.

If convicted of second-degree murder, the motion states Anderson could face life imprisonment and a fine of $50,000.

Anderson is due back in court for his arraignment at 9 a.m. April 9, according to court records.

The investigation

A probable cause statement describes the investigation in the homicide from the perspective of law enforcement.

Deputies responded to the 11600 block of Morris Road Southeast at about 6:22 p.m. after Miller’s friend called 911. Witnesses told detectives they heard gunshots and saw two men fleeing the scene in a light-colored Honda, according to the statement.

Miller’s partner allegedly told detectives Miller sold drugs, typically fentanyl and methamphetamine. Another person on the property said Miller was his “dealer” and he had “re-upped” on narcotics from a supplier in Auburn a couple days before, the statement says.

Law enforcement reportedly located four 9mm casings within Miller’s trailer, between his bed and door. One intact bullet was found as well.

Miller’s autopsy occurred on March 8. A pathologist determined he was shot four times, once in his knee, twice in his abdomen and once in the left arm, according to the statement.

One of the bullets that entered his abdomen reportedly damaged an artery. The pathologist believes Miller bled to death in the approximate time it took for first responders to arrive on the scene, according to the statement.

On March 10, the statement says a Yelm police officer received an anonymous tip about the homicide that led investigators to surveillance footage at a Yelm deli mart.

That footage allegedly shows Anderson and two other people arriving at the deli mart at 5:55 p.m. March 5 in a light blue Honda Civic with gold rims, according to the statement.

Detectives reviewed additional footage from the intersection of Bald Hills Road and Yelm Avenue. That footage reportedly showed the Civic turn from Bald Hills Road onto Morris Road at about 6:08 p.m. March 5, about 14 minutes before deputies were dispatched to the scene of the homicide.

Miller’s friend later admitted to hiding a firearm belonging to Miller before law enforcement arrived on March 5 to protect Miller from “legal trouble,” according to his statement.

On March 25, the statement says an associate of Anderson told detectives he helped orchestrate a drug deal between Miller and Anderson in the weeks before the homicide.

Anderson allegedly did not pay Miller for this deal and this caused “friction” between them, the associate reportedly told detectives. The associate said he went to see Miller with Anderson on March 5. At the time, the statement says, he believed Anderson intended to make amends with Miller.

When they met Miller, Anderson allegedly pushed the associate out of the way, pointed a gun at Miller’s cheek and demanded he give him “everything he had,” the associate reportedly told detectives.

Miller reportedly pushed the gun away and backpedaled toward his bedroom, according to the statement.

The associate reportedly said they heard Anderson yell something to the effect of, “Don’t spray that! Don’t fire that,” and then gunshots.

Anderson and the associate fled the scene in the light blue Honda Civic. The statement says the associate later identified Anderson from a photo lineup.