Court hearing starts for suspect in fatal Downtown Tunnel crash

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The woman accused of driving the wrong way into the Downtown Tunnel, causing an accident that left someone dead, was in court Thursday morning.

Police: Person killed in wrong way crash in Downtown Tunnel

According to Virginia State Police, on Dec. 30, 2023, 27-year-old Dominique Goodwin was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when she struck a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox driven by 43-year-old Shelby Riddick-Walker, killing her instantly.

Hampton Roads remembers pillar of LGBTQ+ community

10 On Your Side’s Nick Broadway was at the hearing, where three witnesses took the stand.

Suspect in fatal Downtown Tunnel crash turns herself in

During the hearing, the prosecution said Goodwin had a blood alcohol level of .242, more than three times the legal limit.

The first witness to take the stand was a state trooper. The trooper described what he saw when he arrived to the scene of the crash.

The next person to take the stand was a woman who works with the tunnel, who showed the video of Goodwin going the wrong way down the tunnel.

A woman from the Virginia forensics science lab also took the stand to describe how driving with a .242 blood alcohol level affects the driver.

During the hearing, the judge stated there is “overwhelming evidence” the case will go to a grand jury.

Goodwin is still being held on a no-bond status.

Suspect in fatal Downtown Tunnel crash denied bond

Check with WAVY.com for more updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.