Couple wanted for assaulting another couple at Midtown bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a couple who reportedly got into a fight with another couple at a Midtown bar.

Police said the incident happened on Sunday, March 24 at the Kung Fu Saloon on Division Street.

According to police, the victims – identified as a 27-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman from Mt. Juliet – were playing games inside the bar when a couple approached them. The women then got into an argument before the female suspect grabbed the 27-year-old woman by the hair. The men broke up the fight and everyone left separately.

The two suspects then waited outside the bar and allegedly approached the victims in an aggressive manner, starting a second fight.

This time, the two men were the ones fighting and the 27-year-old woman tried to intervene. That’s when the male suspect allegedly punched her, knocking her to the ground face first where she laid unconscious for about 30 seconds before bystanders stepped in to help, according to investigators.

Kung Fu Saloon assault suspect (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police said the woman suffered a broken nose and multiple teeth were chipped.

The suspects drove off in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk with black wheels and two distinctive hood scoops.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

