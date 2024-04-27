Couple is indicted for stabbing in Kahuku

Apr. 27—Select an option below to continue reading this premium story.

An Oahu grand jury indicted two people for second-degree murder in the killing of a 57-year-old man whose decomposing body was found in bushes in Kahuku in September.

Kalei Carrion, 39, and Angeline Torres, 42, allegedly killed Joseph Mattson in early September. Mattson's decomposing body was discovered Sept. 8 in thick bushes on Marconi Road in Kahuku. An autopsy later revealed that he died of multiple stab wounds.

A Circuit Court judge ordered that Carrion and Torres both be held without bail pending trial.

Carrion is incarcerated at the Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, Ariz. He was arrested on a parole retake warrant in October after being convicted of second-degree robbery. Torres was arrested Thursday on Hawaii island.

"We thank Hawaii County police for locating and arresting Torres and are grateful to Honolulu police and the FBI for the work they did identifying the defendants and providing Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Benjamin Rose with the credible evidence needed to bring this case before the grand jury," Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said Friday in a news release.

Second-degree murder is punishable by a mandatory sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole. If convicted, Carrion may be subjected to an extended life sentence without the possibility of parole because he has four felony convictions.

"This case highlights the partnership that the FBI has with our local law enforcement partners as we bring criminals to justice," FBI Special Agent in Charge Steven Merrill said in the news release. "The public should know that we are always prepared and willing to assist wherever we can to protect the citizens of Hawaii."