Couple identified, arrested for stealing from monastery, police say

The two people wanted for stealing from monks at Belmont Abbey have been arrested, Belmont Abbey police tells Channel 9.

Natasha Lewis and Jeremy Hamilton were identified as the couple caught on video stealing from monks at Belmont Abbey College.

BAP Chief said people who saw Channel 9′s reporting were able to identify the suspects.

Two days after they are accused of breaking into the monastery at Belmont Abbey College, they ran from Winthrop police and crashed a car in attempt to get away.

Hamilton kept running after the crash. Lewis was arrested and eventually released.

The two were then taken into custody in Chadburn. Police aren’t sure how they ended up in that area, but Channel 9 contacted Chadburn Police to learn what led to their arrest and if they’ll be extradited to Gaston County.

