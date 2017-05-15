This Couple Is Getting Married After Losing Nearly 600 Pounds Together

From Woman's Day

When this couple met at their local gym two years ago, they were both single and trying to gety healthy. Now just a few years later, they've both lost an impressive amount of weight-and they're getting married this weekend!

Andrea Masella, 24, and Ronnie Brower, 32, both from Syracuse, New York, have lost a collective 578 pounds together. Even more impressive is the fact that they've kept the weight off for two years, according to ABC News. Their similar lifestyles and health goals attracted them to one another, and motivated them to further commit to their weight loss journeys. "Our first date was at the gym playing ping-pong and basketball," Ronnie told ABC News 11. "We love to work out."

Four years ago, Ronnie weighed 675 pounds. He changed his diet, cut out drugs and alcohol, and sought help from a fitness expert at a nearby gym. With help from his trainer, who will serve as best man at his wedding, he lost 458 pounds. After shedding hundreds of pounds, Ronnie had four skin removal surgeries, which Andrea helped him get through.

"I was just really inspired by him and I thought he was super cute," Andrea told ABC News. "We started talking at the gym and I hate to sound cliche but it was love at first sight." A few years ago, Andrea weighed in at 250 pounds, but with exercise, nutrition changes, and counseling, she dropped 120 pounds. "Both of us had used food as a coping mechanism-I would just eat my feelings," Andrea said. "We've gone through a lot of counseling to come to terms with that and change."

When it comes to exercising, changing your eating habits, and losing large amounts of weight, working with an accountability partner can be incredibly helpful. "It's definitely possible, they're a great example of that," Dr. Jennifer Aston, an expert in obesity medicine, told Good Morning America. "Almost everything is better with a partner."

"People come to me all the time, asking for weight-loss advice," Ronnie said. "I just tell them there's hope out there. If you want it bad enough and put your mind to it, anybody can do it." Congratulations to the soon-to-be Mr. and Mrs. Brower!

(h/t ABC News)

