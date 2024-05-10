Couple charged in death of 11-year-old Arizona boy with 'numerous' medical conditions, police say

A couple was arrested in the death of an 11-year-old boy at a residence in Arizona last year in what police are calling a case of neglect.

The mother of the boy, 33-year-old Ariel Lea Horn, and her boyfriend Charles Jackson McClellan Jr., 29, were taken into custody on May 1, according to the Tucson Police Department.

They were charged with first-degree murder and child abuse months after police and fire officials found the mother's 11-year-old dead last November at a residence in Tucson, which is about 110 miles southwest of downtown Phoenix.

Police say the child suffered from medical conditions

During the investigation taken on by the child physical abuse unit, detectives learned that the pre-teen lived at the home with his three siblings, McClellan and Horn.

Police said the child had "numerous" health conditions and relied on the adults for care, but did not elaborate on what those conditions were.

An autopsy report revealed that the boy "was found with extensive lesions throughout his lower body and ultimately developed sepsis," according to Tucson Police, adding that it was a result of alleged neglect from the couple.

In addition, detectives discovered evidence of fentanyl use inside the residence. Jail records show that both McClellan and Horn are housed at Pima County Adult Detention Center on a bond of $1 million.

A second couple facing similar charges for a separate incident was also recently arrested

Another local couple facing similar allegations was arrested on Thursday, KOLD News 13 reported.

Mercedes M. Caho and Joshua Aaron Butcher were charged with child abuse and murder for the 2022 "suspicious" death of their eight-year-old son, who officials said had blunt force trauma to upper body and head, the outlet reported.

Per an expired GoFundMe created by his mother and caretaker, Caho, the victim suffered from several conditions including rheumatoid arthritis, autism, and scoliosis. The fundraiser garnered just over $2,000.

"He was and still in heaven the happiest little man pain free," the caption read.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Police: Tucson, Arizona child's death is case of neglect; 2 arrested