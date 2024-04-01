County-wide call for back up issued at Trotwood restaurant
A large police presence has been reported at a Trotwood restaurant.
>> 1 dead, 2 injured in Montgomery County crash
At 8:03 p.m., Trotwood police were called to 2555 Shiloh Springs on reports of a fight, according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.
The supervisor confirmed a “signal 99″ was issued, which is a county-wide call for backup.
The signal was canceled just after 8:20 p.m.
News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.
We will continue to update this story.