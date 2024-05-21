County Supervisor targets insurance carriers dropping homeowners in North County

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — As negotiations between California’s Insurance Commissioner and major insurance carriers continue, over 74,000 Californians are facing the loss of their homeowner’s insurance coverage, prompting concerns from local officials and residents.

County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer expressed strong disapproval, stating, “I think they are trying to play hardball with people’s lives and futures in those negotiations, and I’m here to say that’s not ok.”

Bob Prath, representing the 200,000 AARP members of San Diego County, highlighted the difficulties faced by seniors, citing spiking energy, water, and gas bills alongside insurance premiums that have soared by as much as 400% in some fire-prone areas. “On a fixed income, it’s really horrible,” Prath added.

The crisis extends beyond homeowners to renters like Spencer Katz, who expressed frustration after losing insurance coverage. “It’s scary, it’s a feeling of being abandoned,” Katz remarked.

Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer emphasized the need for immediate action, particularly for her constituents in District 3. “We think it’s a negotiation tactic. This is a huge market, don’t forget California is the fifth largest economy in the world,” Lawson-Remer asserted.

Jim Custeau, a resident who lost his home insurance twice, echoed concerns over the abrupt cancellations, stating, “I had my car insurance with them, never had a homeowners claim in 28 years and they canceled me in 2020 without as much as an explanation.”

As the debate intensifies, residents and officials are calling for a swift resolution to alleviate the growing uncertainty surrounding homeowners’ insurance in California.

The Board of Supervisors will vote on the insurance resolution Tuesday.

