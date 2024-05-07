County recognizes correctional employees, deputies

May 7—The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors recognized local law enforcement Monday as it issued proclamations declaring National Correctional Officers Week and National Police Officers Week.

Supervisor Josh Todd said Lauderdale County will recognize National Correctional Officers Week on May 5-11 and National Police Officers Week on May 12-18.

May 15, Todd said, is recognized as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and a special service will be held at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., which bears the names of thousands of law enforcement officers killed throughout the country. The names of one Lauderdale County deputy and five Meridian police officers are among those engraved on the wall, he said.

Todd said the two proclamations were just a small gesture of the gratitude supervisors want to convey for Lauderdale County's law enforcement and correctional officers. What they deserve, he said, is much, much more.

