County board passes election integrity resolution

Voters cast their ballots at First United Methodist Church Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, which serves as the polling location for precincts 6 and 7.

St. Clair County commissioners pushed through an election integrity resolution on Thursday that one board member said was aimed to be a straightforward statement about boosting confidence in local voting systems.

Steve Simasko, District 1 commissioner for the county board, said officials originally received a proposed resolution addressing concerns from the St. Clair County Republican Party, dated Decemeber of last year.

But he said he’d found some of the nine-page document’s rhetoric too "verbose" and “incorrect from a legal standpoint.”

So, instead, Simasko, who introduced the resolution Thursday, said a shorter one was drafted, just over two pages, encapsulating some of the broader election-related concerns — its statements describing support for existing local decentralized management of elections and transparency, as well as referencing an alleged erosion of public confidence with the use of some electronic voting methods.

“All I was looking for in that draft was that we want to be able to verify our election results, we want them to be secure, we want them to follow the law, and we don’t want fraud,” he said in follow up Friday. “Even the appearance of fraud — we want to avoid that. We want systems that people can have confidence in because if you lose confidence, you lose everything. You’ve got to have confidence in your election, so let’s do everything we can.”

The original GOP resolution got much more detailed, referencing specific technologies and legal challenges in an outline of state and federal election concerns.

St. Clair County Commissioner Steve Simasko talks during a board of commissioners committee meeting on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Ultimately, the county board passed Simasko’s draft 6-1 with Commissioner Lisa Beedon, the body’s only Democrat, dissenting.

During public comment on Thursday, Jim Frank, a Burtchville Township resident and chairperson for St. Clair County Democrats, was critical of the resolution, calling it an “irresponsible” measure that “bears all the marks of partisan electioneering” — also alleging its talking points derived from a measure taking aim to “undermine confidence in the national election.”

“Mr. Simasko also calls for (a) return to local control and decentralized direction of our elections. They already are,” Frank said. “The clerks in our county direct an elections team that they hired to conduct elections. Those elections are verified by each clerk. Those results are provided to the county clerk, who conducts a bipartisan canvass. … All of these past elections have been certified to the state. To suggest that we have vulnerabilities in our election system would mean that we might have to question the election of every single member of the county board.”

Beedon said she’d been out of town when an initial new draft went out to commissioners, and still catching up, questioned why it was being voted on for final action Thursday. Agenda items discussed in committee during the board’s first meeting each month are often sent for final action at its second.

Beedon also said she thought it was a missed opportunity in more way than one.

“Obviously, election integrity is important to all of us. And I think this could have been an opportunity for some bipartisan collaboration. I would have liked the opportunity to collaborate with you,” she said. “There is no opportunity for citizen input from the other side. There’s not really time for me representing (constituents).”

Addressing Frank’s concerns, Simasko pointed to an area on the second page of the resolution, affirming an opinion for proponent commissioners to support “continuing our long history of decentralized election processes.”

“I was careful about that because we do have a long history of decentralized elections in Michigan and throughout the country,” he said, “but specifically in Michigan, county clerks and constitutional officers are elected, and they administer them within the law. I tried to make it balanced and fair.”

The resolution was discussed during the board’s ways and means committee, which Commissioner Dave Rushing chairs.

He had asked to make the resolution for final action at the start under additions, deletions, and changes to the agenda. At the time, no one contested the change.

“I like to get business taken care of,” he later said, calling the resolution a no-brainer. “I don’t like things hanging out there. Because we’re going to pass it, so why not put it up for final action and be done with it?”

Like Beedon, multiple commissioners said they supported election integrity in general.

Both Beedon and Jorja Baldwin, the board’s vice-chairperson, cited working at elections.

“You can watch a lot of videos,” Baldwin said. “But if you do it for that 16-hour day, that you give your entire day to and you take a lot of abuse, you learn an awful lot about how the system works. And there’s a lot of training that goes along with it.”

Contact Jackie Smith at (810) 989-6270 or jssmith@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: County board passes election integrity resolution