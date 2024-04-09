Councilmembers to Schor: Re-open city hall process

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Four members of the Lansing City Council late Monday night sent a photograph of a letter to Mayor Andy Schor announcing their intentions to reject a proposal to purchase the former Masonic Temple and turn it into a new city hall.

A photograph of the letter, signed by At-Large Councilmembers Jeffrey Brown, Trini Pehlivanoglu and Tamera Carter as well as First Ward Councilmember Ryan Kost, was emailed to 6 News at 4:30 p.m. by Brown.

Overall, the people of Lansing have stated they do not feel the process of biding (sic) and open transparency was delivered in deciding where the “New Home” of Lansing would be located not the community engagement to learn and heard the desired amenities such as access, parking, and proper accommodations for the elderly and people with disabilities.” April 8 letter to Mayor Andy Schor by four Lansing City Councilmembers regarding proposal to repurpose old Masonic Temple as a city hall location.

Courtesy Lansing City Councilmember Jeffrey Brown.

The councilmembers go on to proscribe a new bidding process. If the new bidding process is implemented, the four wrote, “we feel we can support the chosen bidder.”

The quartet rejected the proposal in a surprise move March 11. Schor administration officials said they expected to see the proposal for the Boji’s Masonic Temple city hall to come back up this month.

Where that proposal stands now is up in the air.

The move comes a month after the four voted against the proposal by the Boji Group to renovate and retrofit the Masonic Temple on Capital Ave. as the new home city hall. The current building costs more than a half million a year in maintenance and would cost nearly $100 million to renovate.

Moving city hall to a new location has been in the works for a decade. Former Mayor Virg Bernero led the way with the move to do so. A proposal was submitted by a Chicago developer to buy the current location and turn it into a hotel and eatery complex across the street from the Capitol. That developer remains interested.

A new city hall had been thought out of the city’s budget because relocating from the current location would have required a new jail, court facilities, police headquarters and more. But in 2022, voters approved a $175 million bond to build a new public safety facility, removing that costly burden from the costs of a city hall location.

The new public safety facility will be located on South Washington Ave. south of Mt. Hope Ave. at the site of the former South Washington Office Complex, which will be demolished to make way for the new facilities.

With the funding and location for a public safety facility in place, Schor moved forward with proposals for a new administrative and legislative city hall proposal. Two bidders responded — Granger Group and Boji Group. Boji Group and the Masonic Temple were selected as the winners of the proposal bid.

More on Lansing City Hall from 6 News

Proposed site for city hall faces wrecking ball

Future of new city hall location up in the air

Is Lansing going to subsidize a developer’s gamble?

Developer, city strike controversial $1.35 million from city hall deal

However, the city’s coffers were unable to shoulder the cost of the facility and plans were temporarily stalled.

That’s when the legislature approved a $40 million appropriation in the state’s 2023-2024 fiscal year budget to assist Lansing in finding a new city hall.

That appropriation made it possible to reconsider both proposals.

Granger Group officials have said they were never provided an opportunity to trim their offer, Schor and his administrative team have countered that with a webpage dedicated to the project’s history.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.