Could New York AG seize Trump National Doral for non-payment of $454 million bond?

If Donald Trump fails to to pony up a $454 million bond, could New York Attorney General Letitia James seize his Trump National Doral in Miami-Dade County?

Bear in mind that legal analysts have long argued that Florida law offers broad protection for assets owned in the state by its permanent residents and property owners. In fact, the state has long been a haven for people at risk of substantial major claims in other states and who move here and become residents precisely to guard their properties and other assets.

The resort, club and golf course are scheduled to test the sport's best next month at a LIV Golf tournament to be held at the location.

How did Trump end up owning Trump National Doral?

There's a story about how Trump came to own the Doral property, and he told it at Doral during a presidential campaign speech in October 2015.

Trump told how, in 2012, he and daughter Ivanka were headed to the closing of their purchase of the then-named Doral Resort & Spa. On the way, Trump told his eldest daughter he would last-minute negotiate a reduction in the $170 million price.

Trump then related how he threatened, more than once, to walk out of the room and abandon the deal. Sure enough, he told the enraptured audience of hundreds of people, he knocked $20 million off the cost and purchased it for $150 million.

The resort's golf course sports the famed "Blue Monster," but the property has been equally linked to Trump's political career.

Donald Trump played the course at Trump National Doral in October 2022.

In 2019, then-President Trump drew significant pushback when he said he wanted to host a planned 2020 G7 global meeting at Trump National Doral, which is west of Miami International Airport.

A year earlier, a gunman opened fire in the lobby of the Trump National resort. Police at the time said the shooter shouted anti-Trump statements while firing gunshots at the roof and chandeliers. The gunman was wounded in a gunfire exchange with police, and one officer broke his arm in the confrontation. No employees or guests were injured.

Two years before that, it was in a Doral resort ballroom where then-candidate Trump infamously called on Russian hackers to unearth Democratic rival Hillary Clinton's disappeared emails.

"Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing," he said at the July 2016 news conference. "I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press."

Trump later claimed it was a joke. But the statement was raised by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

