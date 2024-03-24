Could thunderstorms develop in Fresno area? Hail, heavy rain already fell in region

Anthony Galaviz
Heavy rain was pushing into Fresno Sunday afternoon and will likely continue throughout the day, the National Weather Service in Hanford said.

Meteorologist Jim Bagnall said more showers and thunderstorms could develop throughout the afternoon because of daytime heating.

Pea-sized hail fell in Madera around 12:45 p.m. before the system moved into the Fresno area.

Bagnall said the rain will taper off Sunday night.

Since Saturday morning, Fresno received .38 inches of rain.

Fresno will dry out for the next couple days before more rain is expected midweek.