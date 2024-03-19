CosMc’s, McDonald’s new ‘out-of-this-world’ idea, makes Texas debut in Dallas-Fort Worth

A new restaurant concept from McDonald’s that specializes in beverages and quick bites is opening in North Texas this week.

The first ever CosMc’s location in Texas will open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday in Dallas at 6033 Campbell Road. The Dallas restaurant will be the second ever CosMc’s location, after the initial one opened last December in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Following the Dallas location, McDonald’s is gearing up to open nine additional stores in Texas across the North Texas and San Antonio regions. There’s even a CosMc’s planned for southwest Fort Worth at 5341 McPherson Blvd., according to a recent state filing.

⚡ More trending stories:

→ There’s no ‘better place’ to see April 8 total solar eclipse than in this tiny Texas town.

→ How a six-pack of beer, $100 got rescuers to pull pig out of thorns.

→When do tornadoes occur the most in Dallas-Fort Worth?

McDonald’s announced the beverage-focused concept CosMc’s last year, which is aimed at solving the mid-afternoon slump with a caffeine boost.

“Inspired by nostalgia and powered by a menu of bold, refreshing beverages and tasty treats, CosMc’s is landing earthside for us humans to enjoy,” McDonald’s stated in a press release.

A look at the drink menu for CosMc’s. McDonald's

What kind of food and drinks are served at CosMc’s?

CosMc’s will serve a variety of flavors and drinks, from lemonades and teas, to coffees and slushies.

A few of the restaurant’s items include the “sour cherry energy burst.” which is a cherry slush with boba, and the “island pick-me-up punch,” a berry-flavored lemonade with dried strawberries. For coffee, the “churro cold brew frappé” is a blended cold brew topped with whipped cream and cinnamon sprinkles.

Along with beverages, CosMc’s is serving a mix of old and new McDonald’s food staples.

Classic egg McMuffin’s with bacon and sausage are on the menu, joining Oreo and M&M McFlurry’s. For new items, customers can snack on sandwiches such as spicy queso and creamy avocado tomatillo.

There a three different filled dough items called McPops: cookie butter, apple cinnamon and hazelnut flavors. Other items include hash brown bites, pretzel bites, ice cream and cookies.

A look at the food being served at CosMc’s locations. McDonald's

What’s the meaning behind CosMc’s name?

CosMc’s relates back to prior McDonald’s marketing.

“CosMc” was an orange alien mascot who appeared in a few ads for McDonald’s in the late 1980s, according to McDonalds Wiki. In the clip below, CosMc is seen interacting with two golden arches mainstays — Ronald McDonald and Grimace.

McDonald’s is betting on its past success with nostalgic rollouts.

Last year, the fast food chain released adult Happy Meals and reintroduced the Hamburglar in April and Grimace in June with a special birthday meal and a purple shake.

CosMc’s is a fond tip-of-the-cap to the restaurant chain’s futurism-of-the-past aesthetic and wouldn’t be the first time McDonald’s experimented with a new concept in North Texas.

McDonald’s opened a restaurant in nearby White Settlement at 8540 West Freeway in December 2022, that specialized in express to-go orders through the company’s app.

The concept is setup where patrons can order ahead through the app and pick-up in drive-thru lanes, where their food is delivered via conveyor belts.