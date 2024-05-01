Correctional officer charged with accepting bribes, smuggling drugs into prison

An officer at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna has been charged with eight felonies for allegedly using his position to smuggle drugs into the prison, according to Delaware State Police.

Police said that 31-year-old Jahee White was arrested on April 23 following a joint investigation by police, the Department of Correction, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Delaware Department of Justice's Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust.

Investigators found that White brought contraband into the prison and accepted bribes in order to "further his drug distribution operations.” Charges show that some of the drugs were counterfeit.

"This alleged conduct is deeply troubling," DOC Commissioner Terra Taylor said. "We hold our employees to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity, and any breach of that trust must be met with swift and appropriate action."

White has been charged with three counts of using an official position to engage in criminal conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession with intent to deliver a counterfeit controlled substance, receiving a bribe, promoting prison contraband and second-degree conspiracy. All eight charges are felonies.

White has been sent to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $95,000 cash bond.

MORE: From child poverty to education, here's what experts say should shape public policy

Send story tips or ideas to Hannah Edelman at hedelman@delawareonline.com. For more reporting, follow them on X at @h_edelman.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: JTVCC officer arrested for smuggling drugs into Smyrna-area prison