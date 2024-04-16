Coroner IDs 4 victims in Canyon County train collision that killed family

A Nampa family has been identified as the four victims in the fatal train crash near Notus over the weekend.

Benjamin Maupin, 38, was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Silverado when it was involved in a collision with a train as he failed to yield while trying to cross a railroad crossing along a private road, according to a county news release. The passengers were Kapri Maupin, 35, and children Kayden Maupin, 17, and Ryder Maupin, 11.

“This event serves as a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to traffic regulations and exercising caution when navigating railway crossings,” Canyon County Coroner Jennifer Crawford said in the news release. “Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones affected by this heartbreaking loss.”

The collision took place at about 8:20 a.m. on April 13 near U.S. Highway 20 at milepost 17.

Idaho State Police continues to investigate the incident.