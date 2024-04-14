Coronation Street's Tristan Gemmill reveals lasting friendships with former co-stars

Coronation Street's Tristan Gemmill has shared which of his former co-stars he's still in touch with.

Gemmill played chef Robert Preston in Corrie before his departure in 2019. Now, the actor is starring in the stage show Twelve Angry Men, which will be running at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre in Dublin from April 16 until April 20.

In an interview with RSVP Live, Gemmill revealed that not only is he still friends with his former Corrie co-stars, but Kym Marsh (who played Michelle Connor) even came to support his new show.

"We played the show in Manchester a couple of weeks ago, and we were at the Lowry in Salford. Kym came to the show and we had a lovely catch up afterwards," he said.



"I'm still friends with Chris Gascoyne [Peter Barlow], Mikey North [Gary Windass], Georgia Taylor [Toyah Battersby] — a bunch of them. It's a lovely, lovely group of people.

"I think I've been fairly lucky with the actors that I've worked with, certainly in the last decade or so."

Speaking about his on-screen relationship with Marsh, Gemmill explained: "What I loved about Robert was the way that they played out the love story with Michelle, Kym Marsh's character. So much in soap operas happens quickly, and things change rapidly.

"And I thought that really gave it time, to flesh out their relationship, so that when they did get together it was a really big thing and you felt that they deserved their happiness."

Robert and Michelle's story tragically ended when Robert was killed during a Christmas episode of Coronation Street, but Gemmill hasn't ruled out returning to soaps in the future.

"I'd be more than happy to go back to television, or film, or do another stage show. Whatever comes next. I'm not one of those actors that knows immediately what they're doing next, so we'll see," he admitted.

