In Your Corner: Construction company fixes roof after watching KFOR

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Days after Hector Martinez of Apollo Construction LLC saw the KFOR story about a man out $14,000 after a contractor ran off without doing work, he decided to help out.

Last November Kevin Hillhouse said he signed a contract with Paris Bilbro of AMG Construction. Hillhouse’s roof leaked and he wanted it fixed.

“I had the receipt from the check, I had the contract, I checked his license, I even looked up reviews of his construction company and it all checked out,” said Kevin Hillhouse.

But as soon as the payment was made Hillhouse said he didn’t hear from Bilbro for months and he only heard from him after Hillhouse threatened legal action.

In March, an arrest warrant was filed in Oklahoma County court for Bilbro. The charge he is facing is elderly exploitation, but more charges could be added.

KFOR ran the story and put out the information about Bilbro. As of this week, there is still an arrest warrant for him.

“To steal from a good person, I know how hard times are. That’s just horrible,” said Martinez of Apollo Construction LLC.

Martinez said that he happened to see the story and wanted to help, so a few days after the story ran he fixed Hillhouse’s roof for free.

“There was something in my heart telling me I needed to do this, it was God telling me to help out,” said Martinez.

While Hillhouse is still out thousands of dollars he said that just this fix helps a lot.

KFOR happened to meet up with the two men on a rainy day last week after the roof was repaired.

“Just getting that off my shoulders helped a bunch,” said Hillhouse.

According to the Better Business Bureau website, there are several other examples of Bilbro of AMG Construction possibly exploiting other elderly customers.

“This man took over $22000.00 from my 80+ year old inlaws. He has not performed work already paid for and has also not paid for the materials he purchased on credit therefore a $9555.00 Lien has been placed on their property.” JEAN H., BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU REVIEW OF AMG CONSTRUCTION GROUP

Another complaint/review written on January 4 states:

“***** who I am now finding out owns the *** Construction took all of my insurance money, told me she was going to fix my roof, gutters, under soffits wood, and fix my hail damaged ********** that was completed was the roof and gutters and I have tried numerous times to reaching or anyone from the company even the salesman **** who actually answered but advised me that he had quit because of his problems with ***** also. On top of all of this ***** showed up to my home weeks before the roof was started and left numerous roofing shingles and other roofing parts in my front and backyard he never came to get. Don’t use him he is a smooth talker but trust me he is full of it. I have reported him to my insurance and so far it’s been a month and they have not replied so I assume I am out the money.”

