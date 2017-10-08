Corker fires back at Trump: 'The White House has become an adult day care center'

President Trump lashed out at Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., on Sunday, days after the outgoing GOP lawmaker suggested that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Secretary of Defense James Mattis and White House chief of staff John Kelly are all that separates “our country from chaos.”

“Senator Bob Corker ‘begged’ me to endorse him for re-election in Tennessee,” Trump tweeted early Sunday. “I said ‘NO’ and he dropped out (said he could not win without my endorsement). He also wanted to be Secretary of State, I said ‘NO THANKS.’ He is also largely responsible for the horrendous Iran Deal!”

Corker, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, believes the nuclear agreement forged by the Obama administration is badly flawed but does not want to tear it up and risk losing America’s European allies.

“Hence, I would fully expect Corker to be a negative voice and stand in the way of our great agenda,” Trump added. “Didn’t have the guts to run!”

Corker, who recently announced he won’t seek reelection next year, fired back.

“It’s a shame the White House has become an adult day care center,” Corker tweeted. “Someone obviously missed their shift this morning.”

“Bob Corker gave us the Iran Deal, & that’s about it,” Trump tweeted later Sunday. “We need HealthCare, we need Tax Cuts/Reform, we need people that can get the job done!”

It’s not the first time Corker has drawn Trump’s fire.

In August, Corker harshly criticized Trump’s response to the violence in Charlottesville, Va., telling reporters that the president has not “demonstrated that he understands the character of this nation.”

“Strange statement by Bob Corker considering that he is constantly asking me whether or not he should run again in ’18,” Trump tweeted in response. “Tennessee not happy!”

Meanwhile, Corker’s status as a “free agent” could pose a challenge to the GOP’s plan for tax reform. The two-term lawmaker is a member of the Senate Budget Committee and the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, and has said he will oppose any legislation that increases the national debt.

